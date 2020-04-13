Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris’ Opening Remarks on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News – Saturday, April 11th, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

INTRODUCTION

• The Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, joins me today and I want to thank him for taking the time, at this very special time in our calendar, to be here because we are in very serious times – and he and his other colleagues are part of the front line in the offensive against COVID-19.

EASTER, AND THE LESSONS FROM JESUS

• We are actually celebrating Easter and perhaps it is a very good time for one to reflect a little bit on some of the messages or lessons from Easter.

• During this time, we certainly commemorate the passion, the suffering, the death on the cross and eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ. His crucifixion, we are told, was the greatest act of sacrifice for all mankind.