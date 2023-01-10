Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew’s Remarks Prime Minister’s New Year’s Gala Saturday 7th January 2023

My fellow citizens and residents,

I stand here before you in awe. My heart is overwhelmed, and I am truly honoured and grateful to have you here with me in celebration of a new year…a new beginning…new possibilities.

A mere 7 days ago, we stood on the threshold of a new year. Many of us attended Watchnight Services, some of us attended Balls and Fetes, and some of us enjoyed fireworks displays on our beaches. What we all had in common though was a sense of renewed hope. Hope for a better year than the last, hope for better health and successes, and hope for a better St. Kitts and Nevis.

Your St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration has met a myriad of challenges which we have tackled head-on. The challenges we face as a nation will not vanish overnight, but as I stand here at the start of 2023, I am filled with that renewed hope and optimism of better days to come.

So yes, the theme is quite appropriate—NEW BEGINNINGS.