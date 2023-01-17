Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Reiterated Commitment to Gender Parity at the BPW Conference

The annual Business and Professional Women (BPW) – North America and The Caribbean Regional Conference was hosted in St. Kitts and Nevis last week (January 12 to 14, 2023) under the theme “BPW MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER – STRONGER”.

It was the first time in the history of the almost 100-year organization that a conference was held in the Eastern Caribbean.

There was representation from twenty-seven (27) countries present at the conference.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew referred to himself as an advocate for gender parity during his presentation at the Conference’s Gala, as he reflected on the theme for this year’s conference.

He expressed his admiration for BPW and applauded their efforts for the advancement of women. He stated, “I applaud you for the tremendous efforts you have made over the years to promote women’s business, professional, and leadership potential on all levels through advocacy, education, mentoring, networking, capacity building, and economic empowerment programs and projects across the globe.”