Prime Minister’s Christmas parties for children in Constituency Number Seven

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 17, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

he festive season is with us now, and children in Constituency Number Seven can look forward to interacting with Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris when he, as the Area Parliamentary Representative, hosts a series of children’s Christmas parties across the various communities.Prime Minister Harris has been the Parliamentary Area Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Bellevue to Ottley’s, since 1993 and in all these years he would have held kiddies’ Christmas parties.

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity Government and which Dr Harris is its National Political Leader has released the schedule for this year’s children’s Christmas parties which kick off tomorrow Wednesday December 18. There will be a total of eight parties to cater for children in the different communities, and all parties will start at 2:00 pm.