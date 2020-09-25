Prime Minister’s Health Walk on Saturday September 26: High turnout expected

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 24 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, is once again inviting all health-conscious walk enthusiasts to join him on Saturday September 26 for the latest edition of Prime Minister’s Health Walk which will be held under the umbrella of SKN Moves. Coming hot on the heels of the last Prime Minister’s Health Walk held on Saturday August 29 and the Caribbean Wellness Day Walk held on Saturday September 12, the walk which takes the traditional route Bellevue Village to Ottley’s Village.

“These two most recent health walks had large turnouts as people took the opportunity to come out after a prolonged period of lockdown,” pointed out Prime Minister Harris. “More and more people now appreciate the health benefits of such exercises, and I am inviting all who can make it to join me this Saturday September 26 starting from Bellevue at 5:30 am.”

READ MORE>>