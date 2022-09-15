Professor Tau Battice is this year’s featured speaker at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series

Renowned Kittitian-born photographer and Professor at Guttman College of the City University of New York, Tau Battice, will deliver the featured address at the 2022 Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series slated for Wednesday, September 14 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom starting at 7:30 p.m.

In a brief interview with St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Mr. Battice said that he is honoured to be selected to speak at such an event.

“I am tremendously humbled that I have been chosen to share at such a powerful event. It is indeed a high honour to have this reasoning with my people, especially with the young minds that will be in the audience. I feel very inspired. The more I live, the more I realize that to serve as positive inspiration is one of the noblest contributions.

When asked about what the audience can expect, he said “It all remains to be seen and heard, because I ‘literally’ use images and words. I hope, though, that by sharing bits of my own journey, I can spark some fresh thinking about who we are, individually and nationally, and who we can be.”

He described the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series as an opportunity to showcase successful personalities who positively engage with persons from all walks of life.