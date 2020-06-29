Programme to assist needy homeowners will replace the Hurricane Relief Programme

Basseterre, St.Kitts, June 29, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Hurricane Relief Programme which was set up in 2017 to assist homeowners whose residences would have been damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria will be replaced by a programme that will seek to assist homeowners who cannot afford commercial assistance to improve their homes.

rime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Sunday June 28 said the programme which has assisted over 2,000 persons had gone too wide with persons not affected by the hurricanes applying for, and getting, assistance at the expense of those who would have suffered damage to their homes.