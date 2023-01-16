Prostate cancer screening clinics return to Nevis January 14

The free annual prostate cancer screening clinics held on Nevis by Urologist Associates, headed by Dr. Dwayne Thwaites will resume on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Occasions Conference Centre at the Pinney’s Industrial Site, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme which is in its 16th year, has been supported by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and members of the private sector. The one-day event begins with registration from 5 a.m. then examinations from 8 a.m. Urologist Dr. Brian Cohen reminded men of the importance of getting tested at a press conference at the Alexandra Hospital on January 12, 2023.

“Everybody should be screened. It’s not that you feel that you are unwell. It’s that you could feel completely normal and potentially have prostate cancer and that’s the importance of doing these screening tests.