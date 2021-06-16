Protection of children during the COVID-19 pandemic is special topic on Working for You on Wednesday, June 16

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

The protection of children during the COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The special guest will be Gerald Connor, Acting Director in the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services.

The discussion will focus on the National Child Protection Protocol; the reporting mechanism for mandated reporters and the general public; the responsibility of parents and guardians in the prevention of child abuse and neglect; mental health and economic challenges faced by parents and guardians; and juvenile justice and diversion of young offenders among other related issues.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.