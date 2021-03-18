Protest action bears fruit for East Line bus drivers

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 17 2021(SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING their protest action on Monday (Mar. 15), in which the entrance and exit of the East Line Bus Terminal were blocked, as well as walking down to Church Street to continue their action in front of Government Headquarters, driver plying their trade at that end of the island had an audience with the Cabinet Members of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the President of the East Line Bus Association, Jefferson Pemberton, following that meeting, a statement from the Government addressing some of the concerns expressed by the drivers was expected to be issued yesterday (M ar. 16) afternoon.Speaking with SKNVibes, Pemberton explained that the police had issued tickets to every driver who had their vehicles blocking the entrance and exit of the terminal, but that situation was rescinded.

The President stated that the rectification of problems at the terminal was discussed.“There was discussion on that. In fact, work should get started on Monday. The corrections and everything in the terminal should begin by then,” he disclosed.

