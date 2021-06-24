PS Lewis-Tafari thanks individuals and stakeholders for contributions to care package initiative

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS)

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Social Development, Janelle Lewis Tafari, extended heartfelt appreciation to individuals and organizations that stepped forward to support the government’s care package initiative for families in quarantine and isolation.At the June 21, 2021, National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing, Mrs. Lewis Tafari said that as of Friday, June 18, 195 households received assistance under the programme. That equates to 686 individuals in total. Care packages include food supplies and toiletries. The Ministry of Health also supplies medication to persons in need. Psychosocial support is provided by government counsellors.

“The committee has been privileged to receive a number of contributions from various individuals and stakeholders,” Mrs. Lewis Tafari said. “This includes food items and financial support, which help to make continued outreach possible. We have had farmers who have provided provisions, a church has provided meals on Tuesdays, and nationals abroad have also contributed to the cause.The permanent secretary singled out radio personality EK Flanders for hosting a food supply drive last Saturday, June 19, in support of the care initiative.

“We are extremely grateful to all the persons who have contributed and we encourage persons to continue to do so,” Mrs Lewis Tafari expressed, noting that the fight against COVID-19 requires assistance from all corners of society.She encouraged persons in need of assistance and individuals willing to contribute to telephone 662-5539, 662-7710 or 662-6473. After 4 p.m. persons can call 662-5993.