PS Petty: National Security’s proposed fee increases still with Cabinet

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 6 2021 (SKNVIBES)

PERMANENT SECRETARY in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty said the proposed changes to several categories of matter from Work Permits to Drivers Permits are still with Cabinet and not yet implemented.

Frustration and disgust swirled around the Federation on Monday (Jan. 4) when a leaked proposal made its rounds on social media with the proposed changes that saw steep increases across the board for matters coming under the purview of the National Security Ministry.Petty indicated that the fees were part of proposals made by the Ministry of National Security during the St. Kitts & Nevis Budget.

The proposal saw significant increases, including Dog Licenses, which currently stands at $2.50 and would jump to $100; Reserved Parking based on the numbers would be $1,000; while Traffic Offence Tickets will move from $150 to $250; and Speeding from $250 to $350.One area of contention was a receipt that purportedly shows someone being charged EC$1,000 for renewal of a firearm license up from EC$350.

