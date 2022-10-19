PS Pistana lauds TDC Group of Companies for partnering with Ministry of Education

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Lisa Pistana, has lauded the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited for partnering with her ministry in its sustained nation building efforts, including through philanthropy.

“TDC has been partnering with the Ministry of Education for decades, and students like yourselves have been the recipients of their philanthropic nature – the generous nature – and we want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to you,” said Mrs Pistana. “This is when people give to us out of a clear case of generosity, so I want to say a huge thanks to TDC.”

The education official made the remarks on Saturday October 15 at an induction ceremony where eight Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme awardees for 2022, and another eight who were the runners-up and were the recipients of this year’s TDC Financial Services Academic Excellence Award.