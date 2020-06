Basseterre,St.Kitts June 4 2020 (SKNIS)

The Supervisor of Elections wishes to inform the public that Polling Division 6, Nevis 11, will vote at the Franklyn Browne Community Centre. There are 387 voters at that polling station. The total number of voters at the polling station is 4,005.

A copy of the list of Polling Stations can be found on the website www.sknis.kn under “Notices St. Kitts and Nevis Federal Elections 2020”.

