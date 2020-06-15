Public invited to Swearing-in Ceremony tomorrow

Basseterre.St.Kitts June 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Just over a week after the Federal Elections, the official Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis will be sworn-in tomorrow (Jun. 14) at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Following Friday’s (Jun. 5) General Elections, the tri-party (People’s Action Movement, People’s Labour Party and the Concerned Citizens Movement) romped home with a 9-2 victory.In Constituency One, St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s (SKLP) candidate Dr. Geoffrey Hanley unseated the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) Ian Liburd by three votes – 1,658 to 1,601.

Over in Constituency Two, the incumbent SKNLP Marcella Liburd lost her seat to young PAM candidate Jonel Powell 1654 to 1422.In West Basseterre, Akilah Byron joined Powell as one of the two newcomers from St. Kitts to the Government benches when she took the seat from SKNLP’s Konris Maynard.

