Public primary school students on Nevis participate in Kite Making Workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 30, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

About 50 students drawn from the public primary schools on Nevis are participating in a three-day Kite Making Workshop at the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, from March 29, 2021. It is being hosted by the Ministry of Education with sponsorship from Hamilton Reserve Bank.Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in his remarks at the opening ceremony commended the bank for its exclusive sponsorship for the workshop and the traditional Kite Flying Competition at The Flats on April 02, 2021.

“Let me say a big thank you to Hamilton Reserve Bank for coming forward to provide the finances so that we could facilitate the workshop…to teach some of our young people here on the island of Nevis the art of kite-making.“Normally, when you go out to seek sponsorship, the sponsors try to give you a certain amount of money but in this case when we approached the Hamilton Reserve Bank they asked ‘what do you need to get it done? We want to assist. We want to be a part of the community.

READ MORE>>