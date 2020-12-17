Public sector reform remains high on Government agenda, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

Public sector reform is high on the agenda of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis as it pursues policies to improve efficiency and effectiveness and enhance eGovernment services.During Tuesday’s (December 15, 2020) presentation of The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020,Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the government plans to invest in the training and reorientation of public sector workers. Areas of focus will include improving interpersonal and customer service skills with emphasis on courtesy, efficiency and professionalism.

“We want a friendly feel when persons engage the frontline of the government and we want our civil servants to make time for members of the public who come to access service from their department,” the prime minister stated. “This is critically important. We are a government for and by the people and it must be reflected in the way we treat the members of the public.”

The new paradigm will also include regular job performance evaluations that will inform the payment of bonuses and increments as well as promotions.“We have a team of persons which we will build out in 2021, [who] are doing some work in this area,” Dr. Harris said. He mentioned that the public service reform is being spearheaded by Ambassador, His Excellency Vance Amory. Ambassador Amory is supported by Ambassador, His Excellency Dr. Everson Hull, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS). The government’s Human Resource Management Department is also playing a key role in this effort.