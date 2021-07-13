Public Works Department urgent notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 12 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Kindly take note that the Public Works Department on behalf of our Contractors Surrey Paving & Aggregates would like to inform the general public of the following:

– Road Marking works continues on the island main road along the stretch of Old Road to Godwin Ghaut tomorrow July 13th 2021 . Residents are therefore asked not to park their vehicles on this stretch of the island main road. This would enable the Contractors to proceed with marking of the road without any hindrance.

Management

