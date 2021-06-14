Public Works Dept. begins resurfacing several roads in Charlestown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 14, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Public Works Department in Nevis (PWD) continues its road rehabilitation programme with the resurfacing of several roads in the downtown area of Charlestown.On Sunday, June 13, 2021, the PWD undertook the resurfacing of Happy Hill Alley. According to Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of the Public Works Department work the asphalt on that road had deteriorated over time, creating a problem for both drivers and pedestrians.

“The asphalt surface on that road was in a state of deterioration, and the edge condition was in very bad shape, which created a problem for vehicles and pedestrians using that road. On Sunday we used the milling machine to remove the old asphalt and put on a new layer. This not only improved the overall surface but also improved the edge condition which was not straight and was too high.Mr. Williams noted that the repaving began on June 06, 2021 with Market Street, where the asphalt was removed and a fresh layer put on.

