Public Works Dept. undertakes remedial drainage work on Craddock Road

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 21, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Public Works Department (PWD) road crew is currently undertaking remedial work on a section of the drainage system on Craddock Road to bring relief to residents there.According to Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of the PWD, residents on the upper section of the road had expressed concern about runoff and stagnant water in the drain which gave off a strong stench and attracted mosquitoes.

“That area, the bottom of the ghaut, was very uneven so water stagnated and harboured mosquitoes. People’s drainage water also settled there. We needed to have a mechanism to better channel the water from where the drain left off from the construction of Craddock Road in order to remedy the issue of stagnation.The Director said work on the drainage system began approximately three weeks ago and involved the clearing of vegetation from the ghaut, cleaning the sides, and excavating the ghaut to line it properly before it was filled, compacted and concrete poured on the bottom.

