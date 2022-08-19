Public Works Minister pleased with the progress of culvert and road repair project underway in Church Ground

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Public Works Department is presently undertaking a culvert and road repair project in Church Ground that will make the area safer for residents and motorists alike.

During a recent visit to the site of the roadwork, Mr. Jevon Liburd, Director of Public Works, informed that repairs were done to the existing culvert and the western retaining wall, in addition to the widening and resurfacing of the road, and relocation of utility poles. He outlined why the project was undertaken.

“In our planning for 2022 this section in Church Ground was a high priority for us. We wanted to get this section repaired as it was a safety hazard for the people walking and driving along this road.

“There was a section of the culvert on the western side which had a retaining wall where it had a mango tree, where some undermining had taken place, which had created a dangerous condition of this road way,” he said.

Mr. Williams pointed out that the work entailed was extensive. The PWD was also hired a stonemason to erect a stone wall along the mountain side of the road to add to the aesthetics and safety of the carriageway.