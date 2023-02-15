Public Works officials thank Department employees for hard work, encourage greater productivity in the new year

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communications and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has expressed his gratitude to employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) for their contribution to the maintenance and development of the physical infrastructure across Nevis.

Addressing a gathering of field workers at a welcome forum held at the Nevis Disaster Management Department conference room on Monday, February 13, 2023, Minister Brand welcomed the PWD employees back to work for the new year.

“Welcome back for 2023. The first thing I want to say is thanks. I want to thank all of you for the hard work you have exhibited over the years as an employee of our Public Works Department. From the Ministry’s point of view we pledge our commitment and support to you as individuals to make sure that you are taken care of.