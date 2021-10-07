Quarantine moved to 24 hours for fully vaccinated travellers

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Government has decided to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound travellers to the Federation.

In the latest SRO published last evening (Oct. 6), the Government and the Ministry of Health have agreed to a 24-hour quarantine period for all fully vaccinated travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis.According to the SRO, “All citizens and residents of Saint Christopher and Nevis shall be permitted entry irrespective of their vaccination status…all arriving travellers who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus,

(a) shall remain in a government approved COVID-19 Hotel or quarantine facility for a period of twenty-four hours and a COVID-19 test sample would be taken within that period; or

(b) may quarantine at a private residence certified by the National COVID-19 Taskforce, with the written permission of the Chief Medical Officer in consultation with the Commissioner of Police and shall remain in quarantine for a period of twenty-four hours and a COVID-19 test sample would be taken within that period”.

