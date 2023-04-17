Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform of the second cycle of the 2023-2024 Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) 2023 for Graduate Academic Studies, through the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) offer a unique opportunity to study for a two-year Master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country.

This scholarship offers a chance at travelling to a different country in the Commonwealth to pursue tertiary education in a variety of courses from leading universities. Successful students gain and develop new skills while experiencing life in another country.

Six fully funded Master’s scholarships are available, hosted by member institutions in countries across the Commonwealth including South Africa, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Samoa, and Vanuatu.