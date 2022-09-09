Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

COMMONWEALTH countries, which include St. Kitts and Nevis, are in mourning following the sudden passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today (Sept. 8).

Reports from the Royal Family confirmed the news, writing on twitter that “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It was indicated from reports that Queen Elizabeth was ailing and that she had scaled back her activities to rest and recuperate.

She earlier this year celebrated her Silver Jubilee, recognizing her 70th year on the throne.

The 96-year-old was Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Crowds have already started to gather outside of Buckingham Palace to reflect on her life and legacy.