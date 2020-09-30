Quick reaction leads to arrest of home intruder

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

QUICK response by the police has led to the arrest of a man who had intruded a home in Fortlands on Monday (Sept. 28).

According to a police communiqué, sometime after 4:00 p.m. on the day in question, several units had responded to a report of a robbery made by a resident in the area.On arrival, the officers met an intruder in the house and they took him into custody.

So far, investigations revealed that the owner of the premises currently resides overseas and the caretaker of the house was interviewed.Personnel from the Forensic Department had visited and processed the scene, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

READ MORE>>