Rain ends play as TKR vs Warriors is abandoned

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors women endured an agonising no result as rain washed out their Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) game in Basseterre.

After a delayed start, the Knight Riders were put into bat but struggled to form significant partnerships and could only post 105 from their 20 overs thanks to a late unbeaten 25 off 25 from Hayley Jensen.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers taking 3/21 from her four overs while Shamilia Connell was economical taking 1/10 from hers.

The Warriors were frustrated by the rain as Rashada Williams and Chamari Athapathtu came out to chase and, after two overs, the rain set in and the match was abandoned with the Warriors 13/0.