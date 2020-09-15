Rams and Basseterre Fisheries Complex establish community business partnership

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNIS)

At a ceremony held on September 14, Rams Trading Limited, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, and the Basseterre Fisheries Complex entered into a commercial and community partnership whereby one thousand pounds (1000 lbs.) of fish would be sold to Rams on a weekly basis.The Basseterre Fisheries Complex is supplied with fish from Nevis through the Fishermen’s Cooperative and from the major landing sites in St. Kitts—Dieppe Bay, Sandy Point, Old Road and Basseterre.

“I want to say how pleased I am to be here because this initiative is one that will bear fruits for Rams Group of Companies, the Basseterre Fisheries Complex and most importantly the stakeholders who we work with (fisherfolks),” said Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers at the ceremony.

