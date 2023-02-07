kn_flag

Re-branding and refined targeting among key reforms to enhance the effectiveness of the Poverty Alleviation Programme

The Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) is undergoing key reforms that will strengthen the effectiveness of the social assistance programme as part of the government’s strategy to build a robust social protection system.

In a national address on Sunday (February 05, 2023), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said that the programme will be re-branded in the coming months as a temporary cash-transfer income supplement programme. It will have a new name and clearly defined objectives, conditions, and operational plans.

Case management will be introduced to the PAP whereby officials from the Department of Social Services will assist beneficiaries to resolve challenges to meet their needs by identifying opportunities and available services to improve their situation and reduce reliance on state welfare.

