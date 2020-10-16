Re-opening and launch of Bayford’s Livestock Centre for excellence to beef up livestock sector

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Team-Unity led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has delivered on its promise to further enhance the livestock farming sector by the re-opening and launch of the Bayford’s Livestock Centre for Excellence.on October 14, 2020, at Bayford’s Estate, St. Peter’s.

Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, during his address at the launch, said that “This is a dramatic and significant transformation of some one hundred and eighty-three acres of land into a livestock center of excellence which will directly benefit the farmers and country as a whole.”

“It is the start of a tremendous programme aimed at promoting food security by increasing livestock production through the implementation of modern and sustainable techniques with the view to significantly reduce the gap between imported and locally produced meat,” he said.

The minister said that “This programme will see the establishment of breeding programmes to maintain and support sustainable improvements in livestock production.”“Livestock production constitutes a very important component of our agricultural economy and will enhance a nation’s ability to go beyond direct food production and benefit from the many by-products including skins fibers and fertilizers.”

“Our strategy is to ensure sustainable agriculture and to support the need for our food system to be sustainable and resilient,” said Minister Jeffers.

Bayford’s will have a great influence on shaping livestock’s contribution to our food security of the future and will also contribute to improving animal welfare, maximizing animal health interventions and the benefits for animal farmers and consumers,” he stated.

“Our continued work here at Bayford’s will be realised through strategic partnerships with the aid of our partners and allied institutions, the business community, livestock farmers, animal health practitioners, and others and we will ensure coordination and collaboration for the advancement of the livestock industry,” said Minister Jeffers.