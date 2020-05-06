Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group donates two thousand dollars to Ministry of Health to fight COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group has joined the fight against COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis with its recent donation of EC $2000 to the Ministry of Health for purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) to be used at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital.

“As a cancer support group, we are particularly concerned with the support and protection of cancer patients especially those undergoing treatment at the local Oncology Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. We recognize that they fall in the more vulnerable and compromised subset of the population. As the world battles this COVID-19 Pandemic. We recognize the need for our pink care initiative,” said Trisha King, representative of Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group. “It is against this backdrop that we wish to make a donation of $2000 to your team for the procurement of protective items for the persons who visit the Oncology Unit for treatment.

Ms. King echoed the organization’s appreciation to the medical team for their outstanding work with the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.“The executive and members of the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group are honoured to place on record our appreciation for the work of the medical team… involved in the fight with the new COVID-19 virus. We are aware that everyone has a positive role to play,” she said.

The donation was accepted at The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 05, 2020, by Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, at JNF General Hospital, who expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Ms. King and her organization.

“Ms. King, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and all those who access care at the Oncology Unit at the Joseph N France Hospital, I want to say how deeply touched I am. I know that your organization has been involved in the care of persons with cancer, persons who have been fighting for their lives and, therefore, you understand the fight that we are in because this disease is not just in one group but it is affecting the entire population and I am happy that you have chosen to come on board.,” said Dr. Wilkinson.

“I know how dear these funds are to you in your fight against breast cancer but the mere fact that you’ve found it within your organization’s heart to come on board and to give us this cheque of $2000 to go a long way in helping to protect our staff and the persons who access care for cancer at the hospital, it is indeed touching,” he added.

Founded in 2002, the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), was formed to give emotional and financial support to cancer patients and survivors in St. Kitts and Nevis.