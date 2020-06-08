REBROADCAST TIMES: Swearing-In Ceremony for Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ Second Term as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony for Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ second term as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis will rebroadcast today, Monday, June 8th on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) at the following times: 12:15pm, 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris’ inauguration speech of Sunday, June 7th, 2020 will rebroadcast on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/) today at 12:30pm, 4:00pm and 8:00pm.