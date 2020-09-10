Recap of NHC’s 24th Anniversary celebration

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 7th, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The National Housing Corporation (NHC), celebrated with a week of activities to mark its 24th Anniversary on September 1st, 2020. The customer-focused week of activities ran from August 30th to September 5th, 2020.One of the highlights of the activities was a staff breakfast that began with a prayer followed by a monetary token to the staff who made 24th years at the Corporation.

During the activities, NHC also gave a dinner-for-two voucher at BOOZIES to Marcus Samuel of Cayon. Marcus won the competition for the “Best Suited Name for the NHC Townhouses Development,” which he calls “Coconut Palm Grove at Stapleton Residences.” Mr. Samuel’s name for the Development was selected from among 20 other submissions. The National Housing Corporation, as part of its anniversary celebrations, also launched its new online Epay platform where persons can go online to www.nhc.kn to make their mortgage and land loan payments.

