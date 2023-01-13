Record Prize Monies For Sugar Mas 51 Winners

On Friday, January 13, prize money will be handed out to the winners of Sugar Mas 51 at National Carnival’s Prize Giving Ceremony. The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) is slated to award over EC Five Hundred Thousand Dollars (EC$500,000) to the top-placing groups, individuals and participants in all competitions.

Top placers include Troupe of the Year, Ultra Carnival, and Road-march winners, Grandmasters, who will walk away with EC$25,000.00 and EC$20,000.00 respectively. The J’ouvert Large Troupe winner, Chattabox J’ouvert, will receive EC$20,000. Calypso Monarch, Queen Independent, gets EC$15,000 and Groovy Soca Monarch, Mr. Bagnal, and Power Soca Monarch, Stadics, will take home EC$12,000 each. Panorama Champs, EBJ Harmonics will receive EC$15,000, and the National Carnival Queen, Shafeyah Guishard, gets EC$15,000. The Swimwear Pageant Queen, Kellane Gayle will receive EC$10,000. The Junior Calypso Monarch, Shante Hendrickson will receive $6000 including $1000 contributed by King Irvin Sweeney. The Talented Teen Winner, will take home EC$4700 inclusive of EC$1200 from the Title Sponsor of the Event, Republic Bank and her school, the Verchilds Secondary School will also receive $3500 as the winning school.