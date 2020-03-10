Recruit training proceeding well, says Deputy Commandant of the Police Training Complex

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2020 (SKNIS)
Training for Course 44 of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is proceeding well according to Inspector Shorna Edwards, Deputy Commandant of the Police Training Complex.The training of the 27 men and women began on December 02, 2019. As is the norm, there was a break in classroom sessions during the Christmas/Carnival season to allow the recruits to assist with law enforcement duties. The December 14 break provided practical experience for the recruits to test what they would have learnt earlier.