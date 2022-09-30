Recycling: Education officials brought on board as facility in Nevis gets ready to start operations

In its sustained effort to encourage citizens and residents to become better environmental stewards, the St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project has reached out to members of the teaching fraternity in Nevis, seeking their support as project enters its second phase of establishing recycling models and mechanisms.

At a monthly meeting for education officials and school heads in Nevis, held at the Pond Hill Community Centre in St. Georges, Gingerland, on Tuesday September 27, Project Technician Mr Geofhani Gumbs updated the participants on the progress that has been made as the project establishes recycling models and mechanisms while at the same time increasing efficiency of garbage sorting and recycling.

The Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project team of Mr Gumbs, Project’s Promotional Officer Ms Zaida McCall, and intern at the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr Haower Chiang, were welcomed and introduced to the school heads by Principal Education Officer in the Nevis Island Administration, Ms Zahnela Claxton.