Red Cross helps in the fight against COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 25, 2021 (SKNIS)

The International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that the ambulance and passenger bus, which was donated in partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society (SKNRCS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will go a far way in helping not just the SKNRCS, but the local health authorities in continuing to fight against COVID-19 and reducing its impact.

These were the words of Ariel Kestens, Head of Delegation (Country Cluster Delegation for the Dutch and English Speaking Caribbean, Port of Spain), who spoke virtually at the handing over ceremony on February 24, 2021.He noted that over the past year, the activities of the organization have been centered around the three priorities, which form part of the operational response framework for COVID-19 of the IFRC and the SKNRCS.

“These priorities include the sustaining of health and wealth, and the erasing of the social and economic impact on society…,Mr. Kestens said that since the start of the pandemic, the SKNRCS has offered support through it all, and has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health and offered psychosocial support, care packages, and cash assistance to families in need, who have been impacted by the pandemic. He added that the staff continues to help sensitize the population about COVID-19 intervention measures.

“This latest initiative, with the support of the US Embassy and USAID, will assist in achieving the third priority area of strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society,” he said.He applauded St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Health for their work in keeping the number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts and Nevis at a minimum.