Red Cross members updated on Covid-19 protocols and hurricane preparedness

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With an above-normal 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season predicted, members of the five St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society districts on St. Kitts were Tuesday afternoon June 16 updated on the society’s Covid-19 protocols, hurricane preparedness and other on-going projects.“The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society is involved in a number of projects,” said Disaster Coordinator Mrs Telca Wallace, at the meeting which was held at the society’s headquarters on Hosford Road in Basseterre.

The meeting, which observed Covid-19 hand sanitisation and social distancing protocols, was also attended by President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society Mr Elmo Burke, Director General Mr Hester Rawlins, St. Kitts Branch Director Mrs Sharon Warner-Balbosa, and Executive member and First Aid Instructor Ms Debra Veira.