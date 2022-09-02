“Refocus, Re-Create, Redesign: Independence 39” announced as this year’s Independence Theme

This year’s 39th Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”. The theme was chosen from hundreds of entries that were submitted and was won by Xavienne Roma Richardson of St. Kitts.

During her August 31, 2022, appearance on “Working for You”, Ms. Richardson explained what inspired her to submit the winning theme.

“When I saw the Independence Theme Slogan Competition come up… I was like maybe this is my chance. There were certain parameters. It has to focus on talent development and sustainability so I thought about what that meant because those are both things that I am very passionate about,” said Ms. Richardson. “I am not a human resource professional but developing our human resources, our whole human people and capital is extremely important to me as is sustainability. I am a gender professional. My background is in gender and development studies so we do not do things for the short term, we do things that are long-lasting but that also makes it better for generations that come.”