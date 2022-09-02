Refreshed, Re-Energized and Re-Strategized in August

Summer is drawing to a close, and this means it’s time for the busy winter season. The destination continues to soar and achieve tourism success through multiple initiatives. St. Kitts welcomed the newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour and Urban Development the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson. Minister Henderson will work closely with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, associated agencies and stakeholders to create and execute plans to drive domestic and international travel to the destination. “I am extremely excited to champion my new role as Minister of Tourism. I commend our industry for its resilience and perseverance over the past two years. As we look towards the future, I am confident that our tourism sector will continue to lead the rebuilding process as we accelerate our plans for the upcoming season.” stated Minister Henderson.

St. Kitts announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry requirements to St. Kitts and Nevis effective 15th August 2022. As the globe continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many destinations have eased restrictions to boost economic activity to create a greater balance between lives and livelihoods and increase recovery rate. St. Kitts anticipates that the removal of the restrictions will boost demand for the destination and result in increased travel.