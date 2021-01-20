Register For Our Hidden Gems Hike Today!

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 19 2021 (SKNIS)

The St. Christopher National Trust is appreciative of your continued loyalty and unwavering support of the work that we do. We are grateful for the many opportunities that we were able to serve you over the years while we work to ensure that our history and heritage remains protected and preserved for future generations.

Last year (2020) was a very difficult and trying year for all of us but through the challenges we have persevered. Even with a locked down economy and little to no income being realized, the Trust was able to accomplish several major projects and retain all of our staff. This could not have been possible without the support of the Government and many thoughtful and caring individuals and companies. Here are some of the what we have been able to accomplish in 2020: