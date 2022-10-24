REGISTER NOW — Marketing & Energy Conservation Workshop Hosted by the SKTA

REGISTER NOW!

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is pleased to be hosting a Marketing & Energy Conservation Workshop as part of its 2022 Tourism Awareness Month’s activities. The workshop will provide rich information sharing opportunities on global best marketing practices and trends.

Stakeholders are kindly asked to register via email at [email protected] where you will receive an electronic registration form or you can visit the Front Desk at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority where registration forms will be provided.