Registration opens for Culturama 49 contests

The following is an announcement from the Culturama Secretariat in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding registration for Culturama 49 contests.
The Culturama Secretariat hereby informs the general public that registration is now open for the following competitions that would be held as part of Culturama 49 which would be celebrated from July 27th to August 8th, 2023.
- Ms. Culture Queen Pageant
- Ms. Culture Swimwear Contest
- Mr. Kool Contest
- Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant
- Soca Monarch Contest
- Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests