Religious worship to continue under new COVID-19 regulations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2020 (SKNIS)

Faith-based institutions can continue to host services, weddings, funerals and other religious functions on any day of limited operation as provided for under SR&O No 27 of 2020. The Regulations run from 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 and expire at 4:59 a.m. on July 25,2020.

The number of persons attending funerals and weddings should be limited to the new capacity for church venue under the new COVID-19 guidelines in adherence to social distancing and physical distancing protocols.

Specific guidelines for weddings and funerals note that each event should not exceed one hour. Seating arrangement shall allow for a minimum of six feet between persons and distance markers must indicate where each person may sit; and the total number of persons permitted inside the building is one person for every thirty square feet.

The new Regulations allow church buses to operate at full capacity provided that they meet the following conditions.

The measures require windows to remain open to reduce the use of air condition; mandatory wearing of face mask; mandatory use of hand sanitizer before and after trips and appropriate sanitization of vessel/vehicle between trips (in the context of COVID-19).