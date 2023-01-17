Remarkable Teens appreciate candid engagement with PM Dr. Drew during dinner reception

The 2022 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St Kitts and Nevis engaged in frank discussions with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on Saturday (January 14, 2023) during a dinner at the prime minister’s residence at Beacon Heights.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, as well as Junior Minister in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, also attended the dinner held in a relaxing and engaging atmosphere.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew welcomed the young people indicating that they are the first group to be hosted at the prime minister’s residence. He encouraged the teens to have fun but more importantly to speak candidly.

“…No grand speeches, no formal speeches, but to hear from you the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said. “What are your concerns, your ideas? What are the challenges you are facing? And, how we can really respond to your needs and help you to foster attitudes so that you can participate in nation-building and achieve your own personal goals?”