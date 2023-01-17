Remarkable Teens thank PM Dr. Drew for a “special opportunity” to dialogue

Laquandrè Lowrie, one of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis, applauded Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew for creating a special moment in his life that will not be forgotten soon.

Lowrie was among the 2022 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens who were invited to the residence of the prime minister on Saturday (January 14, 2023) for dinner and open dialogue. The reception was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip.

“It was a very special opportunity we [got],” he stated, reflecting on the news that the teens were the first group to be hosted at the residence of the prime minister. “I loved how he (Dr. Drew) allowed us to say our points of view on different stuff and how we got to say our points of view on certain problems that we know about, but we just never got a chance to talk about.”