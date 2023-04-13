Remarks by the Honourable Dr. Terrace Drew, Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the WHD Meeting with Caribbean Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors,

Salutations

Thank you Mr. Chairman It is an honour to participate in today’s high-level meeting where we discuss matters of importance to the survival of small island developing states, like St. Kitts and Nevis, the country which I have the honour and privilege to lead.

The significance of my participation is greatly enhanced by the fact that I am doing so for the first time in my capacity as prime minister and minister of finance following the historic victory at the polls in August 2022.

As one of the smallest among the community of nations, Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to make a contribution to the global effort to find solutions to the multiplicity of issues that we face as a collective.

One of the most difficult challenges we are forced to confront is the threat posed by climate change, and efforts to adapt and mitigate the deleterious effects resulting from global warming.

I would wish to focus on the specific topic of “Reaping Opportunities from Green Energy“.

Mr. Chairman, it is no secret that Saint Kitts and Nevis stands among the nations most heavily reliant on fossil fuels. In fact, 95 percent of our energy is derived from diesel. This is a reality that we consider unsustainable, undesirable, and unacceptable.