Remarks given by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew at the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Induction Ceremony on Thursday 23rd February 2023

I am proud to be afforded the opportunity to witness the induction of a new slate of students as recipients of the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship.

The theme “Thriving for Excellence” is quite fitting as it speaks to exactly what is required of you as a scholarship recipient. It is a reward for your hard work and commitment to academia and a reinforcement to continue to be relentless in your academic pursuits and strives for the best.

The Susanna Lee High School Scholarship was a gift to the nation following Independence in 1983. Over the past forty (40) years the scholarship has offered financial support to over two hundred (200) students, with over 2 million dollars invested in direct support of the students.

Social Security understands the significance of investing in our youth. We recognize the need to make available resources to transform, empower, mold, and guide our youth so that they can thrive and successfully accomplish their dreams. This scholarship programme is an excellent stepping stone.

