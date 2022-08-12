REMINDER: SKN Moves Health Walk

In commemoration of the third anniversary of the SKN Moves initiative, SKN Moves will host its 3rd annual SKN Moves Health Walk on Saturday 13th August 2022 commencing at Caribbean Cinemas at 5:30 a.m.

To participate in the SKN Moves Health Walk, businesses/organizations may complete the T-Shirt requisition form attached to purchase SKN Moves Shirts as a group. Please submit the form to the Health Promotion Unit by email, at [email protected] or [email protected] Please note that the deadline for submitting the form is today, Tuesday 9th August 2022. This is to ensure that the shirts are printed and available for pickup before the walk.

Below is the list of colours available. Businesses/Organizations may choose a single colour to represent their organization.

• Dark grey-(Small-3xlarge)

• Yellow- (Small-2xlarge)

• Light grey- (Medium,large,xlarge)

• Purple- (Medium,large,xlarge,2xlarge,3xlarge)

• Red- (xsmall-2xlarge)

• Peach- (Small-3xlarge)

• Light blue/ baby blue- (xsmall, small, xlarge, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)

• White- ( xsmall, small, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)

• Black- (small-3xlarge)

• Royal blue- (small-3xlarge)