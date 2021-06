Basseterre,St.Kitts June 24 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Traffic Department is appealing to individuals to kindly remove their tents, tables and associated items that were left behind on the sidewalks and streets of Basseterre. The deadline to have these items removed is Friday, July 09, 2021 .

Failure to do so would result in these items being confiscated.

